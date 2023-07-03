‘I know they will put me in jail’: Imran Khan speaks exclusively to The Independent

Imran Khan has spoken exclusively to The Independent about his ‘mission’ in politics, and fears he will be ‘put in jail’ as his lawyers can ‘only be successful for so long’.

Speaking to Maroosha Muzaffar, the former Pakistan prime minister insists his party can still return to power in the next election, despite a number of criminal charges against him, which he denies.

Pakistan is due to hold a general election no later than November this year.

Read the full interview with Imran Khan, only on Independent Premium.