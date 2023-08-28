Imran Khan: Pakistan court dismisses murder charges against former prime minister
A Pakistani court on Monday dismissed murder charges against former prime minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said.
“God be praised,” Naeem Panjutha, his lawyer said on X on Monday.
He added that the charges, which were related to the murder of a lawyer in the southern city of Quetta, had been dropped by the court.
Mr Khan was accused of the murder in June this year, and has been grappling with this and around 170 other cases brought against him since he left office.
He was arrested earlier this month in relation to a corruption case.
More follows
