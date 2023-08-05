For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A trial court in Pakistan has sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to jail for three years on charges of illegally selling state gifts, stating that the accusations against the prominent leader were proven.

Khan was arrested immediately after the court sentence in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday by the Pakistan police.

The Islamabad trial court has also disqualified him from politics for five years, imposing a ban on his political activities.

The opposition leader has also been fined Rs 100,000 (£278) by the trial court, which was directed to hear the case on the orders of the Pakistan High Court.

Khan’s residence in Lahore was surrounded by the police after the verdict was announced, reported local media and witnesses.

Khan, the leading opposition face in Pakistan and the chief of the major national party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, is facing more than 100 cases in the country as he continues to target the military and the current administration.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been accused of misusing his prime ministership tenure to buy and sell gifts in state possession that his office received during foreign visits from 2018 to 2022.

The gifts, worth more than Rs140mn Pakistani rupees (£390,357), included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials who have alleged that Khan’s aides sold the assets in Dubai.

His party, PTI, have already filed an appeal in the country’s Supreme Court over the district court case, a statement by PTI officials read.

On Friday, the trial called “Toshakhana case” was halted on the directions of the High Court which asked the lower court to check whether a legal complaint filed by Pakistan’s election commission, as part of an enquiry against Khan, constituted a criminal proceeding, his lawyer Naeem Panjhuta said.

The first inquiry into the case was conducted by the country’s election commission, which found the 70-year-old politician guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts.

Legal experts have said a guilty verdict can exclude Khan from national elections that are due to be held by November and severely impact his political career as he looks to make a comeback in the top role.