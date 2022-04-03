Imran Khan has called for fresh elections in Pakistan moments after a no-confidence vote against him was shot down by the deputy speaker of the country’s National Assembly in a shocking twist.

In a reprieve for Mr Khan, the vote against him by the opposition was rejected by deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday, just moments before it was expected to be tabled.

Mr Suri said the vote was against the country’s constitution. An outraged opposition looked on as the assembly session that would have decided Mr Khan’s fate was quickly wrapped up within minutes, reported Geo TV.

Mr Khan, right after the shooting down of the vote, addressed the nation and recommended Pakistan president Arif Alvi dissolve the country’s assemblies and called for fresh elections to be held in the country.

“I’ve sent advice to the president to dissolve assemblies,” said Mr Khan in his address, referring to the national and state legislatures, reported Reuters.

The former international cricketer, who vowed to “play till the last ball”, is now expected to retain power for the time being after the shocking developments.

It was widely expected that he would be ousted from power after it became clear the opposition had the numbers to successfully move the no-confidence vote against him, in the biggest challenge to his political career.

A key ally of Mr Khan as well as several members of him Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) party had deserted him and aligned themselves with the opposition days earlier.

Pakistan’s joint opposition will take its petition against the move to the Supreme Court, said opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.