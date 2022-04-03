Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for fresh elections after no-confidence vote against him shot down
Imran Khan recommends Pakistan’s president to dissolve assemblies in a shocking development as it was widely expected he would either be ousted from power or step down as prime minister
Imran Khan has called for fresh elections in Pakistan moments after a no-confidence vote against him was shot down by the deputy speaker of the country’s National Assembly in a shocking twist.
In a reprieve for Mr Khan, the vote against him by the opposition was rejected by deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday, just moments before it was expected to be tabled.
Mr Suri said the vote was against the country’s constitution. An outraged opposition looked on as the assembly session that would have decided Mr Khan’s fate was quickly wrapped up within minutes, reported Geo TV.
Mr Khan, right after the shooting down of the vote, addressed the nation and recommended Pakistan president Arif Alvi dissolve the country’s assemblies and called for fresh elections to be held in the country.
“I’ve sent advice to the president to dissolve assemblies,” said Mr Khan in his address, referring to the national and state legislatures, reported Reuters.
The former international cricketer, who vowed to “play till the last ball”, is now expected to retain power for the time being after the shocking developments.
It was widely expected that he would be ousted from power after it became clear the opposition had the numbers to successfully move the no-confidence vote against him, in the biggest challenge to his political career.
A key ally of Mr Khan as well as several members of him Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) party had deserted him and aligned themselves with the opposition days earlier.
Pakistan’s joint opposition will take its petition against the move to the Supreme Court, said opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies