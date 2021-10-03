A bomb explosion at mosque in Kabul has left “a number of civilians dead”, according to the Taliban and aid agencies.

The bomb targeted the sprawling Eidgan mosque in the Afghan capital, where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

Mr Mujahid first reported the explosion on Twitter, saying the blast had killed “a number of civilians”.

Qari Sayed Khosti, a spokesperson for the interior ministry, said its “initial information shows two civilians were killed and three wounded in the blast”.

Emergency NGO, an Italian-funded hospital in Kabul, posted on social media that it had received four people wounded in the blast.

One shopkeeper who was near the site of the attack, Abdullah, told AFP: “I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gun firing.”

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taiban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Isis militants against the former have increased.

The increase has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups. Isis maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy.

On Friday, Taliban fighters raided an Isis hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province, after an Isis roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.