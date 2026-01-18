Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters in Pakistan’s largest southern city of Karachi are scrambling to contain a fire that has raged for more than 12 hours in a multistorey shopping centre, killing six people, police said.

The huge fire swept through shops and warehouses at Gul Plaza at MA Jinnah Road in Karachi at around 10pm local time, when most shop owners were winding down their businesses, while some had already left.

The firefighting operations were still underway, according to the 11.30am update on Sunday from the firefighting unit, Dawn newspaper reported.

At least 20 people have been injured in the fire, officials said. Around 20 fire tenders from various agencies were deployed to the site.

By Sunday morning, only about 30 per cent of the fire had been controlled, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan told Dawn.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Police said an investigation would be launched once the blaze was extinguished.

However, officials suspect that the fire began in the ground-floor shops and is believed to have been caused by a short circuit before spreading throughout the mall, according to police officer Mohsin Raza.

Dramatic TV footage showed multiple columns of thick black smoke emanating from the multistorey building as firefighters in protective gear battled the flames. Several fire trucks used ladders, water cannons and hoses to douse the building’s floors, where flames shot out of windows and balconies.

open image in gallery Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi on 18 January ( AFP via Getty Images )

Many local residents gathered to watch the firefighting operations, as worried family members also queued up.

The shopping mall houses around 1,200 shops selling items including clothing, electrical appliances, cosmetics and perfumes, which fuelled the intensity of the blaze.

Authorities said the fire spread rapidly after erupting in an area of the mall where shopkeepers had stored imported garments, clothing and plastic household goods.

open image in gallery Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi ( AFP via Getty Images )

Fire incidents are common in South Asia, as most structures and other parts of the country lack fire prevention and firefighting systems, which often result in damage and casualties.

Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province, where such incidents are common.

The incident follows a separate fire a day earlier at the Karachi Port Trust, where at least 20 containers, most carrying electrical batteries, were destroyed.

In November last year, at least 18 workers were killed, and 21 were injured after an explosion at a glue-making factory in Faisalabad city in the Punjab province of Pakistan. Police said they had arrested the factory’s manager and were searching for the owner, who fled shortly after the explosion.