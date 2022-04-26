‘Chinese nationals’ among at least four dead in blast at Karachi university

At least four people have died after an explosion involving a minivan at the University of Karachi in Pakistan.

Police were quoted as saying that three Chinese nationals were among the dead, and that counter-terrorism units have been dispatched to the scene.

According to local media reports, the blast took place at 1.52pm local time in a van near a Chinese language teaching centre at the university. The injured Chinese nationals, along with a rangers’ officer and a private guard, were rushed to a local hospital.

The dead have been identified as the director of the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, two of the facility’s teachers and their local Pakistani driver.

Local police said they are yet to ascertain whether it was an act of terrorism or an accident, but Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the initial findings of the investigation suggest it may have been a suicide attack.

Mr Memon said that CCTV footage showed a person dressed in a burqa walking up to the minivan, which was followed by an “instantaneous explosion”.

