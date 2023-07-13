For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday condemned the education ban of girls and women in Afghanistan, calling it a “complete reversal” of the situation from a decade ago.

“Ten years ago, millions of Afghan girls were going to school. One in three young women were enrolled in university. And now? Afghanistan is the only country in the world to ban girls and women from seeking education,” Ms Yousafzai said in her first rare remarks on the Taliban’s hardline policy during a speech at the United Nations House in Nigeria on Wednesday.

She added: “Even as a teenager, I understood that progress could be slow – but I never expected to witness a complete reversal, an entire country of girls locked out of school, trapped in their homes and losing hope.”

In 2012 Ms Yousafzai was shot by a Taliban gunman who strongly opposed her vocal activism surrounding education of women. She was 15 years old at that time. Ms Yousafzai was returning home after taking an exam when she was shot in the head. She was later shifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the UK.

She has previously called on authorities to “step forward more boldly” in their backing for Afghan women now forced to live under the Taliban.

She recounted her own incident of suffering brutality at the hands of the Taliban as she spoke in Nigeria on her birthday. “I spent two years of my childhood under the terrorism of Taliban, displaced from my home and banned from going to school because I was a girl.”

“I was shot and nearly killed for speaking out against these injustices. I did not know if my first speech at the UN would be my last – my only chance to ask the world to send every girl to school,” Ms Yousafzai said.

Referring to her speech, Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan said the women and girls in Afghanistan deserve full access to education to realise their potential.

“On #MalalaDay, we recognise advocacy for education rights. Afghan women and girls are a tremendous asset to the future of Afghanistan and deserve full access to education to realise their potential,” he said in a tweet.

Hours after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan at an unprecedented speed in August 2021, the education activist had expressed shock and concern for women and minorities in the disturbed region.

The Nobel Prize laureate also asked for action from global agencies to safeguard refugees and civilians.

“We watch in complete shock as the Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates,” she had said.

In a call-to-action, the Pakistani activist added: “Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians.”