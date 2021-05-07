T

he speaker of parliament and former PresidentMohamed Nasheed was injured in a targeted bomb blast that rocked the capital Male on Thursday with some describing it as "an attack on Maldives’ democracy and economy”.

While no terrorist group has come forward to claim responsibility for the attack, experts say it is possible a major homegrown outfit could be behind the attack, in a country that has “a history of pro-Islamist ideology among some of its population”.

Speaking to The Independent, Kabir Taneja, an expert on the Middle East and terrorism, says the country has the highest per capita number of foreign fighters who went to Syria to fight for the Islamic State group.