UK woman shot dead in Pakistan after ‘refusing two men’s marriage proposals’

A London resident who was shot dead in Pakistan had reportedly rejected two men’s marriage proposals prior to her death.

The uncle of Mayra Zulfiqar - who was found dead in her apartment earlier this week - said she had been warned of “dire consequences” after turning both down.

Police have launched a manhunt for two men after the 24-year-old Belgian national, who was of Pakistani origin and lived with family in the UK, was shot dead in the city of Lahore.

A murder investigation has also been opened.

Citing an initial post-mortem report, Sidra Khan from Punjab Police told local media Zulfiqar had been shot and bled to death.

She had a gunshot wound to her neck and another to her arm, the superintendent told English-language newspaper Dawn.

Bruises were also found on her right hand and left foot.

A police report said Zulfiqar’s uncle, Lahore resident Mohammad Nazeer, found his niece’s body after receiving a phone call from her father in London to say she had been killed.

Mr Nazeer said his niece had told him she had been involved in a dispute with two male friends after she had rejected their marriage proposals, and that they had threatened her with "dire consequences".

Sayyed Ali, an operations superintendent at Punjab Police, told Dawn an unidentified caller had alerted the force about the murder and Zulfiqar was found lying in a pool of blood in her room with her mobile phone near her body.

Zulfiqar had moved to Pakistan from the UK - where her family lives - two months earlier, according to the newspaper.

She had initially gone to the country for a wedding and was staying at a rented home with her friend.

The 24-year-old was found dead in her flat after four men - including the two chief suspects - were believed to have broken in early on Monday.

Earlier this week, police detained two Pakistani men for questioning to determine whether they had any involvement in the killing.

The UK Foreign Office said it was referring the family’s inquiries to Belgian consular services.

Additional reporting by agencies

This article was amended on 18 May, 2021. It was initially thought that Zulfiqar was a British citizen, however she was a Belgian national, resident in the UK, and we have amended the article to reflect this.