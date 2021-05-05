British woman shot dead in Pakistan after ‘refusing two men’s marriage proposals’

A British woman who was shot dead in Pakistan had reportedly rejected two men’s marriage proposals prior to her death.

The uncle of Mayra Zulfiquar - who was found dead in her apartment earlier this week - said she had been warned of “dire consequences” after turning both down.

Police have launched a manhunt for two men after the 24-year-old Briton, who was of Pakistani origin, was shot dead in the city of Lahore.

A murder investigation has also been opened.

Citing an initial post-mortem report, Sidra Khan from Punjab Police told local media Ms Zulfiquar had been shot and bled to death.

She had a gunshot wound to her neck and another to her arm, the superintendant told English-language newspaper Dawn.

Bruises were also found on her right hand and left foot.

A police report said Ms Zulfiquar’s uncle, Lahore resident Mohammad Nazeer, found his niece’s body after receiving a phone call from her father in London to say she had been killed.

Mr Nazeer said his niece had told him she had been involved in a dispute with two male friends after she had rejected their marriage proposals, and that they had threatened her with "dire consequences".

Sayyed Ali, an operations superintendent at Punjab Police, told Dawn an unidentified caller had alerted the force about the murder and Ms Zulfiquar was found lying in a pool of blood in her room with her mobile phone near her body.

Ms Zulfiquar had moved to Pakistan from the UK - where her family lives - two months earlier, according to the newspaper.

She had initially gone to the country for a wedding and was staying at a rented home with her friend.

The 24-year-old was found dead in her flat after four men - including the two chief suspects - were believed to have broken in early on Monday.

Earlier this week, police detained two Pakistani men for questioning to determine whether they had any involvement in the killing.

The UK Foreign Office said they were supporting the family of a British woman who died in Pakistan.

The department said it was “urgently seeking more information from the local authorities”.

Additional reporting by agencies