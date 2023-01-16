Nepal plane crash: Search for survivors resumes as video ‘shows final moments from inside flight’
Four people remain missing and five dead bodies are yet to be recovered
The search for four people still missing after a major plane crash in Nepal resumed on Monday, as a video purportedly filmed by one of the passengers appeared to show the final moments of the flight.
The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday in clear weather conditions.
As many as 68 people have been confirmed dead, officials say. Five dead bodies are yet to be recovered from the gorge where the plane came down, and 63 dead bodies were sent to a hospital.
The search and rescue operation, which stopped because of darkness on Sunday night, resumed in the early hours on Monday, Pokhara police official Ajay KC said.
Meanwhile footage has been widely shared after it was broadcast on Facebook Live by one of the flight’s passengers, showing the final moments from inside the flight before the plane crashed.
The video purportedly taken by Sonu Jaiswal, an Indian national, shows passengers smiling and looking out of the windows as the plane flew over houses.
Authorities in Nepal are now searching for the plane’s black boxes – its cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder – as an investigation begins into Nepal’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
Search operation to find four missing resumes
Rescuers have restarted the search operation to find the four people who remain missing more than 24 hours after a plane crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara.
The search was halted on Sunday night as darkness in the Himalayan town impeded rescue workers’ efforts.
Pokhara police official Ajay KC said the search-and-rescue operation, which stopped because of darkness on Sunday, had resumed early this morning.
“We will take out the five bodies from the gorge and search for the remaining four that are still missing,” he told Reuters.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the Nepal plane crash’s ongoing rescue operation on Monday.
