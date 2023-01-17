Nepal plane crash – live: Toll rises to 70 as searchers fly drones to find last two passengers
Fifteen foreign nationals were among 72 onboard Yeti Air plane as it crashed outside an airport in Nepal
Nepal’s aviation authority has released the names and nationalities of the passengers on the Yeti Air crash yesterday, 70 of whom have been confirmed dead.
The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday.
Fifteen foreign nationals were among those on board – from India, Russia, South Korea, France, Australia and Argentina – including a British man named as Calum Ruan Crighton, who was initially thought to be Irish.
Meanwhile, searchers used drones and rappelled down a 200 metres deep gorge as dfficult terrain and inclement weather hampered rescue efforts.
“There is thick fog here now. We are sending search and rescue personnel using ropes into the gorge where parts of the plane fell and was in flames,” Ajay KC, a police official in Pokhara told Reuters.
A video being widely shared online was allegedly filmed and broadcast on Facebook Live by one of the passengers in the final moments of the flight.
Pokhara airport officials revealed the pilot asked the airport to switch runway minutes before his aircraft plunged into a deep gorge.
Searchers fly drones to find last passengers
Searchers today used drones and rappelled down a 200 metres deep gorge in west Nepal to search for two passengers still unaccounted for after the country’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
Difficult terrain and inclement weather was hampering rescue efforts near the tourist city of Pokhara, where the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop carrying 72 people crashed just before landing.
Why the European Union bans Nepali airlines
For years, the European Union has banned all Nepali airlines from flying into its member states because of the country's poor safety record.
The decision was made in 2013 following a Sita Air crash in that killed 19 people, including seven Britons, and has not yet been lifted.
"The current safety situation in Nepal does not leave us any other choice than to put all of its carriers on the EU air safety list. We do hope that this ban will help the aviation authorities to improve aviation safety," said European Commission official Siim Kallas at the time.
In practice this had little consequence because very few Nepali airlines fly internationally, but it was a potent symbol of the country's problems that is now likely to persist.
Specifically, the EU wants Nepal to split its Civil Aviation Authority (CAAN) in two, separating it into an air safety regulator and an airport operator.
In 2020, there were some indications that the ban might soon be lifted if Nepal's parliament could push the split through. For now, it looks likely to stay in place.
Black box of the crashed flight found
The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder was found yesterday from the passenger flight that crashed, killing at least 70 people in Nepal.
The data on the recorders may help investigators determine what caused the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft, carrying 72 people, to go down in clear weather on Sunday just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara.
Both recorders were in good shape and will be sent for analysis on the recommendation of the manufacturer, Teknath Sitaula, a Kathmandu airport official, told Reuters.
Under international aviation rules, the crash investigation agency of the country where the plane was designed and built is automatically part of the inquiry.
Death toll rises to 70
The death toll from the Yeti Airline aircraft crash rose to 70 after two more bodies were recovered, the local police said.
Two more people still remain unaccounted for.
Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority yesterday inspected all ATR 72 and ATR 42 aircraft operating in the country since the crash and found no technical faults in them, it said in a statement.
Myron Love's family say he 'lived life to the fullest'
The family of Australian crash victim Myron Love has said he always "lived life to his fullest".
In a statement given out through Australia's foreign ministry, the family said: "We would like to express our deep gratitude for the amazing support shown to us by our family and friends in this time of need.
“Myron has been a rock to both of our families for many years and he has always lived his life to the fullest. He has put so much into his short life that most of us couldn’t fit into our lifetime.
"We do request at this time that you offer us peace and privacy for us to grieve, and deal with this tragedy."
Turboprop plane had ‘good track record’ but could be ‘unforgiving’
What do we know about the aircraft that crashed on Sunday?
The plane was a been a twin-engined propeller craft called an ATR 72, manufactured by Franco-Italian aerospace firm ATR.
Designed for short hops within the same country or region, it typically carries about 72 passengers (hence the name) and is widely used across the world. The model has been in service since 1988, while the specific plane that crashed was about 15 years old.
Although the model has a history of crashes, that may be due to the type of airlines and routes it usually flies on. Pilots and aviation experts largely describe it as reliable, with one expert telling the Associated Press that it has a "very good track record".
Another expert told CNN in 2015: “[It's] actually a very good aircraft – it’s been around for a while. It doesn’t have reputation as a difficult plane to fly... I can’t speak to them being dangerous.”
However, a pilot who regularly flies ATR 72s between India and Nepal said it can be an "unforgiving aircraft" for pilots with low skill or a lack of familiarity with the region's conditions.
Acccording to the flight tracking service FlightRadar, the plane that crashed on Sunday was "equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data".
Australian teacher and avid surfer among the dead
We now have more detail about Myron William Love, the Australian teacher who died in the plane crash.
Mr Love, 29, was described by Aussie media as an avid surfer, cyclist, and traveller who worked as a temp teacher in Sydney.
“It is with extreme sadness to say we have lost one of the best humans I have ever known,” said Sydney artist James Lesjak-Atton on Instagram, according to The Guardian (the post is no longer accessible).
“Myron was one of the loves of my life. A truly kind, fun, energetic man. We will forever love you my man.”
'Her father asked her not to become a pilot'
The family of co-pilot Anju Khatiwada has described her determination to fly even in the face of opposition from her father.
Ms Khatiwada, 44, had vowed to continue her husband's dream of being a pilot after he died in a plane crash in Nepal in 2006, using his life insurance payout to get training and eventually reaching the rank of captain.
Gopal Regmi, a relative and close friend of her father's, told The New York Times: "Anju’s father had asked her not to choose the pilot profession. After her husband’s tragic death, she was determined to become a pilot."
Mr Regmi also recalled that, while applying for a visa to train in the US, Ms Khatiwada had told officials: "I just want to wear the white uniform like my husband and work as a pilot."
According to airline officials, Ms Khatiwada had 6,396 hours of flying time when she died – a respectable amount for a commercial pilot. The flight's captain, 58-year-old Kamal KC, had 21,900 hours.
'Going to Nepal was her dream as a mountaineer'
An Argentine hotel manager with a passion for climbing and the outdoors has been named as one of the crash victims.
Jannet Palavecino, 57, from Neuquén province in western Argentina, was on holiday enjoying Nepal's towering mountains when she died, according to the Argentine newspaper Clarín.
The Palevecino family is reportedly known locally for running the Hotel Suizo, having arrived in Argentina from mountainous Switzerland at the beginning of the 20th century.
"Jannet Palavecino, may you rest in peace. We will miss you and always keep you in our memory. My greetings and condolences to all the family and affections," said Neuquén governor Omar Gutierrez on Sunday.
"Going to Nepal was her dream as a mountaineer," one of Ms Palavecino's friends posted on social media.
Another said: "Maximum respect and admiration for a powerful woman who lived and died fulfilling her dreams."
Another possible theory: bird strike
Another possibility for the cause of this crash is a collision with birds – generally known as a "bird strike".
According to the Associated Press, in the days before Pokhara's brand new international airport opened on 1 January, there had been concerns about the high number of birds in the area, drawn by the city's two rivers and a landfill dump near the airport.
Air safety expert Amit Singh suggested that a bird strike could have led the plane's crew to break off their landing and circle around for another try, exacerbating the risk of a stall.
"A high thrust setting can lead to a stall," Mr Singh said. "Go-arounds are most often mishandled by crew... so again the issue is, how did the pilot cope with the failure?"
