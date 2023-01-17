✕ Close Nepal plane crash: Video shows passenger’s final moments from inside flight

Nepal’s aviation authority has released the names and nationalities of the passengers on the Yeti Air crash yesterday, 70 of whom have been confirmed dead.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday.

Fifteen foreign nationals were among those on board – from India, Russia, South Korea, France, Australia and Argentina – including a British man named as Calum Ruan Crighton, who was initially thought to be Irish.

Meanwhile, searchers used drones and rappelled down a 200 metres deep gorge as dfficult terrain and inclement weather hampered rescue efforts.

“There is thick fog here now. We are sending search and rescue personnel using ropes into the gorge where parts of the plane fell and was in flames,” Ajay KC, a police official in Pokhara told Reuters.

A video being widely shared online was allegedly filmed and broadcast on Facebook Live by one of the passengers in the final moments of the flight.

Pokhara airport officials revealed the pilot asked the airport to switch runway minutes before his aircraft plunged into a deep gorge.