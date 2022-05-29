Nepal plane crash: Search teams scrambled after villagers spot ‘aircraft on fire’

Vishwam Sankaran
Sunday 29 May 2022 12:55
Comments
(Independent)

Search teams in Nepal have been dispatched to a possible site where a missing plane carrying 22 people has reportedly crashed and caught fire.

Local villagers in the northern part of Nepal said the Tara airlines plane, that had gone missing early Sunday morning, had been seen by them on fire near a lake, reported Reuters.

The Tara Air plane carried six foreign nationals, including four Indians and two Germans.

More follows

