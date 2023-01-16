Nepal plane crash – live: Yeti Airlines pilot asked to switch runway minutes before landing, says official
Russian travel blogger Elena Banduro among 15 foreign nationals killed
The pilot of the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday asked the airport to switch runway minutes before his aircraft plunged into a deep gorge, a Pokhara airport spokesperson said.
Anup Joshi said the pilot did not flag “anything untoward” to air traffic control and asked to switch from runway 3 to runway 1, adding weather conditions were good for a safe landing that day.
The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara.
The dead bodies of 68 people have been recovered while four people remain unaccounted for.
No survivors have been found and a local official said hopes of finding any are “nil”.
While the search continues, rescue teams were able to recover both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the wreckage.
Both boxes are in good condition and will be sent for analysis, a Kathmandu airport official said.
Meanwhile, a video is being widely shared which was filmed and broadcast on Facebook Live by one of the passengers in the final moments of the flight.
Nepal plane crash marks country’s 13th fatal incident since 2010
Almost everywhere in the world, passenger aviation has become extraordinarily safe. In 2022, the total aviation death toll of 174 corresponded to the average number of fatalities on the roads in an hour and a quarter worldwide.
Two weeks ago, Adrian Young of the Dutch air safety consultancy To70 reported: “The fatal accident rate is better than average over the last 10 years.”
But there is one country where plane crashes remain tragically frequent: Nepal.
Nepal plane crash marks country’s 13th fatal incident since 2010
With the latest accident, the Himalayan kingdom has now suffered 13 tragedies in as many years
‘Like an earthquake’: Eyewitness accounts and passenger video reveal final moments of Nepal flight
An eyewitness who saw the Yeti Airlines plane crash from his balcony on Sunday morning has recounted how he saw the aircraft flying so dangerously low and and close to his home that he feared he was going to die.
Diwas Bohora, a resident of Kaski district, western Nepal, said he witnessed the moment when the plane, on approach to land in Nepal’s Himalayan Pokhara city, suddenly veered to its left and came down, shaking the ground violently.
“I saw that and I was shocked — I thought that today everything will be finished here after it crashes, I will also be dead,” he said.
Eyewitness accounts and passenger video reveal final moments of Nepal flight
Black boxes of crashed plane have been recovered from the wreckage
Cloudy weather hampering rescue efforts
Rescuers are battling cloudy weather and poor visibility as they scoured a river gorge where a passenger plane carrying 73 passengers crashed.
Search operation was resumed today to search for missing people, more than 24 hours after the crash.
A video footage from the crash site showed rescuers looking at the charred remains of the plane near the gorge.
ICYM: Video shows final moments of Nepal flight before plane crashed killing 68 people
Video shared online shows the dramatic moments before a plane crash in Nepal killed at least 68 people.
The flight from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara had 72 people aboard and crashed while landing at a newly opened airport on Sunday.
The crash is the country’s deadliest airplane accident in more than three decades.
A total of 15 foreign nationals were on board the Yeti Airlines flight, according to Nepal’s aviation authority, including one Irish person.
Pilot did not flag ‘anything untoward’, says airport spokesperson
A spokesperson for Pokhara airport says the Yeti Airlines pilot did not flag “anything untoward” to air traffic control and that the flight was cleared for landing.
Anup Joshi said the pilot asked for a change in runway and the permission was granted.
“We don’t ask (why), whenever a pilot asks we give permission to change approach,” he said, adding the landing was changed from runway 3 to runway 1.
“We could operate from both runways. The plane was cleared for landing.”
Mr Joshi said “mountains were clear and visibility was good”. He said there was a light wind and “no issue with weather”.
Russian envoy confirms death of four nationals
The Russian Ambassador to Nepal, Alexei Novikov, confirmed the death of four Russian citizens who were on board the plane.
The plane was carrying 15 foreign nationals, including five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France.
Nepal plane crash marks country’s 13th fatal incident since 2010
Almost everywhere in the world, passenger aviation has become extraordinarily safe. In 2022, the total aviation death toll of 174 corresponded to the average number of fatalities on the roads in an hour and a quarter worldwide.
Two weeks ago, Adrian Young of the Dutch air safety consultancy To70 reported: “The fatal accident rate is better than average over the last 10 years.”
But there is one country where plane crashes remain tragically frequent: Nepal.
Nepal plane crash marks country’s 13th fatal incident since 2010
With the latest accident, the Himalayan kingdom has now suffered 13 tragedies in as many years
35 bodies identified so far as some victims beyond recognition
Authorities have identified 35 out of 68 bodies of those killed in the crash in Pokhara, as hundreds of people gathered outside to find their loved ones.
Relatives and friends of the victims, many of whom were from Pokhara, gathered outside the Pokhara Academy of Health and Science, Western Hospital, and consoled each other as they waited for information.
“The bodies are being identified. At least 35 bodies have been identified so far,” said police inspector Gyan Bahadur Khadka, acting information officer of Kaski District Police Office. He said autopsies will begin once the process is completed.
Bimala Bhenderi was waiting outside the post-mortem room on Monday. She was planning to meet her friend, Tribhuban Paudel, on Tuesday when she heard that his flight had crashed. “I’m so sad, I can’t believe it still,” she said in tears.
Eyewitness says he thought he was dying as ground shook
A witness who recorded footage of the plane’s descent from his balcony said he saw the plane flying low before it suddenly veered to its left.
“I saw that and I was shocked— I thought that today everything will be finished here after it crashes, I will also be dead,” said Diwas Bohora.
After it crashed, red flames erupted and the ground shook violently, like an earthquake, Mr Bohora said.
“I was scared. Seeing that scene, I was scared.”
Indian man who recorded last moments inside flight was visiting temple for son’s birth
The Indian man who did a Facebook live and purportedly captured the final moments before the crash was vising Nepal’s famous Pashupatinath Temple to pay obeisance for his six-month-old son’s birth, PTI news agency reported.
The passenger on the flight, identified as Sonu Jaiswal, went live on Facebook, showing himself smiling as the plane descended before a loud explosion was heard. The video ended with flames covering the frame.
Vijay Jaiswal, a relative and head of his village, told the news agency that Sonu had gone to Nepal on 10 January to visit the temple in Kathmandu.
“Sonu, along with his three friends, had gone to Nepal on January 10. His main purpose was to pay obeisance... as his wish to have a son - now six months old - has been fulfilled. But fate had something else in store for him,” he said.
He already had two daughters and had promised to visit the Pashupatinath Temple if he had a son, Vijay Jaiswal said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies