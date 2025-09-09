Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nepal’s prime minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned after at least 19 people were killed in clashes between the country’s security forces and anti-corruption protesters.

In a statement, Mr Oli said he was standing down in light of the crisis engulfing Kathmandu, where anti-corruption demonstrators defied an indefinite curfew and clashed with police on Monday during violent protests triggered by a social media ban.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Oli withdrew the social media ban and called an all-party meeting, saying “we have to resort to peaceful dialogue to find solutions to any problem".

But anger against the government showed no signs of abating, as protesters gathered in front of parliament and other places in the capital.

One eye-witness told The Independent he saw that protesters were setting fire to the homes of some politicians in Kathmandu on Tuesday, and that ministers were being plucked to safety by military helicopters.

Protesters also set fire to tyres on some roads, threw stones at police personnel in riot gear and chased them through narrow streets.

Hundreds of people from towns located near the India-Nepal border had started marching towards Kathmandu to support the protesters, one demonstrator told Reuters.

open image in gallery Policemen in riot gear stand guard on a street as protesters burn tires violating curfew orders in Kathmandu, Nepal ( AP )

open image in gallery Protesters burn tires violating the curfew orders in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, 9 September 2025 ( AP )

Smoke from the protests had been seen drifting across the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport, the capital’s main airport which is located close to the city centre.

Flights in the morning were cancelled, and on Tuesday afternoon the civil aviation authority announced the complete closure of the airport with immediate effect.

The protests began with Gen-Z outrage at nepotism and corruption in the public sector, spawning a number of popular online movements that spread via social media. While the government claimed it banned platforms for missing a registration deadline, the move was widely seen as an effort to crack down on anti-nepotism memes.

“Unemployment here in Nepal is sky high and you can see all the youths leave the country in high numbers,” Sudeep Bista, a 62-year-old pilot from Nepal, told The Independent.

"This outburst was an accumulation of frustration and anger over a decade now due to mismanagement and massive corruption,” he said, observing that “merit meant nothing and all high positions [were] awarded to political cadres”, referring to party workers and their family members.

open image in gallery Policemen in riot gear patrol in a vehicle during curfew orders in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday ( AP )

Even after the social media ban was lifted, demonstrators said they would continue to protest. “We are still standing here for our future ... We want this country corruption-free so that everyone can easily access education, hospitals, medical (facilities) ... and for a bright future,” protester Robin Sreshtha told Reuters TV.