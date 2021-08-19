Explosion hits Shia procession in Pakistan, killing at least three and wounding 50

At least three people died and around 50 were injured after a roadside bomb exploded during a procession of Shia Muslims observing a prominent annual festival in central Pakistan on Thursday, said local police.

Several videos filmed after the explosion in the conservative city of Bahawalnagar, in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, have been circulating on social media.

Some of them show scenes of chaos as people lie wounded on a road, waiting for medical assistance.

In one video, loud screams can be heard and people can be seen running to help the injured. In another, police and ambulances can be seen rushing towards the site of the explosion.

One video shows an alleged attacker being apprehended by police officers. Some social media users said the attacker hurled a grenade at the crowd. The Independent could not verify the claims with respect to the attacker or the authenticity of this particular video.

Khawar Shafqat, a Shia leader, told the Associated Press the blast occurred as a procession marking the Shia festival of Ashura was passing through Muhajir Colony, a congested neighbourhood in the city.

Authorities had suspended mobile phone services in Pakistan a day ahead of the Ashura festival being observed across the country, making it tough for communications to go through. Mr Shafqat called for the government to do more to step up security at such processions.

Tensions are high in Bahawalnagar in the wake of the attack, with Shia communities gathering for protests and calling for retribution against the attacker.

The annual Ashura festival is an important date in the religious calendar for Shia Muslims across the world, who mourn the seventh-century death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein, one of Shia Islam’s most beloved saints.

A Shia Muslim flagellates himself with swords on chains during a procession to mark Ashura in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on 19 August 2021 (AP)

The festival is an emotional one for the Shia community, as believers weep over Hussein’s death at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq.

Processions for the festival are held worldwide, in which believers can be seen flagellating themselves to express their regret for being unable to save Hussein from dying.

Shias are the majority community in several countries including Iran and Azerbaijan but in the minority in Sunni-dominated Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and others.