For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of the children who was stranded in a cable car over a ravine in Pakistan has said he did not believe he would survive the 15-hour ordeal.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in northwest Pakistan’s Battagram, when seven students were travelling to school in the mountainous area accompanied by one adult.

During their commute, one of the two cable lines carrying the cable car snapped at around 8.30am local time and led to a 15-hour-long rescue operation with military helicopters and zipliners.

“I thought it was my last day and I will be no more,” Attaullah Shah was quoted as saying by AFP.

The 15-year-old expressed gratitude for having survived the incident. “God has granted me a second life,” he said.

The reason for the failure of the Battagram cable car is still unknown, according to reports.

Interim prime minister Anwaar ul-Haq Kakar expressed concern over the cable car’s failure and urged authorities to conduct safety checks on all private mountain chairlifts.

Later on Tuesday, a video shared by a rescue agency official showed more than a dozen rescuers and locals lined up near the edge of the dark ravine, pulling on a cable until a boy attached to it by a harness reached the hillside safely, to cries of “God is great”.

All eight were successfully rescued, Mr Kakar confirmed late in the night.

One other passenger on the stranded cable car recalled the moment of horror when the cable snapped.

The unidentified passenger told a local TV channel that one of the other students on the cable car, who had a heart condition, fainted as the cable car kept dangling above the deep ravines.

His own mobile battery was “depleting fast” and he had no means left to contact anyone during the initial moments after the cable snapped.

Once the rescue effort ensued, villagers on the ground watched in growing concern as the ordeal dragged on. “They are in front of us but we are helpless – observing them and unable to provide any help,” Mufti Hasan Zaib, a religious scholar from the village told The New York Times. One of his relatives was stranded on the cable car.

Identified by the local media by just his first name, local teacher Iqbal said at least 150 students take that same cable car every day.

The teacher explained that due to the lack of road facilities, students have to take the cable car.

“There are no other arrangements,” he said.

The families of the stranded students erupted with joy as the last child was freed.

Night fell as the first of the students was rescued and it was several more hours until the cable car was finally cleared of passengers.

“People had been constantly praying because there was a fear that the rope might break. People kept praying until the last person was rescued,” emergency official Waqar Ahmad told AFP.

“Once everyone had been rescued, the families started crying with joy and hugging each other.”