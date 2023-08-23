✕ Close All eight people rescued from cable car hundreds of feet above Pakistan canyon

The families of the students stranded in a broken-down cable car in Pakistan yesterday erupted with joy as the last child was freed late last night.

Night fell as the first of the students was rescued and it was several more hours until the cable car was finally cleared of passengers.

“People had been constantly praying because there was a fear that the rope might break. People kept praying until the last person was rescued,” emergency official Waqar Ahmad told AFP.

“Once everyone had been rescued, the families started crying with joy and hugging each other.”

The Battagram cable car was stranded from 7am on Tuesday morning and carried one adult and seven children heading to school.

Pakistan’s government confirmed the rescue mission was complete some 15 hours later, and has declared inspections of cable cars will be carried out across the country.