Pakistan’s choice at election this week: The lion, the millennial or the cricketer

Pakistan is set for a heated three-way race when it goes to the polls this week, amid an election atmosphere that has never been more polarised after the flurry of new criminal convictions handed to the candidate who might otherwise have been analysts’ favourite.

In a political landscape dominated by big personalities, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s name won’t be on any ballot paper, and his PTI party has been forced to back a list of so-called independent candidates rather than compete under its own iconic cricket bat symbol.

With PTI hamstrung by a police crackdown, the most likely winners are seen as the ruling Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) party of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif. After his own jail spell and exile, Sharif – dubbed the “Lion of Punjab” – is back in Islamabad and fronting political rallies where supporters tout soft toys of the big cat as well as tigers, the party’s symbol.