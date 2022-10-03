Pakistan floods: 5.7 million people to face ‘serious’ food crisis, warns UN

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pakistan’s flood victims, already battered by an ongoing public health crisis, now face a “serious” food crisis as well in the coming months, the United Nations has warned, as the death toll from the deadly deluge continues to rise.

The United Nations humanitarian agency in its latest report has warned that the current floods are expected to further exacerbate food insecurity in Pakistan.

In its report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says about 5.7 million Pakistani flood survivors in the affected areas will be facing a food crisis between September and November.

Even before the floods, according to the World Health Organization, 16 per cent of the population in Pakistan was living in moderate or severe food insecurity.

However, Pakistan’s government insists that there is no immediate worry about food supplies, as wheat stocks are enough to last through the next harvest, and the government is importing more.

The UN agency also said in a tweet on Monday that the agency and other partners have scaled up their flood response and delivered aid to 1.6 million people directly affected by the deluges.

The UN said last week that “food is being delivered to vulnerable families; however, it is still not enough to meet the nutrition needs of the people.”

The warning over an impending food crisis, however, comes as the country’s 33 million affected population sees an uptick in infectious diseases such as dengue and malaria stretching its healthcare system.

The crisis has led to the UN revising up its humanitarian appeal for Pakistan five-fold to $816 million from $160 million on Monday.

“We are now entering a second wave of death and destruction” Julien Harneis, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Pakistan said at a Geneva briefing about the condition of fast-spreading water-borne diseases.

“There will be an increase in child morbidity and it will be pretty terrible unless we act rapidly to support the government in increasing the provision of health, nutrition and water and sanitation services across the affected areas,” he said.

Pakistan’s government says floods caused about $30 billion of damage to its economy, something that’ll take years to recover from. Floods washed away thousands of kilometres of roads, destroyed 440 bridges, and disrupted railroad traffic.

Infographic showing the worst-affected regions in Pakistan by number of houses destroyed (UNOCHA)

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also reported that the death toll from the disastrous flooding fueled by the man-made climate crisis has reached 1,695 people.

The flooding has affected over 33 million, damaged more than 2 million homes and displaced hundreds of thousands of people who are now living in tents or makeshift homes, facing risks of increasing infectious diseases in what has been raising alarms of a humanitarian crisis.

The OCHA report also highlighted the ordeal of flood survivors, saying many continue to live in “unsanitary conditions in temporary shelters, often with limited access to basic services, compounding the risk of a major public health crisis.”

It said pregnant women are being treated in temporary camps when possible, and nearly 130,000 pregnant women need urgent health services.

“Already before the floods, Pakistan had one of the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia, with the situation likely to deteriorate,” it said.

A rapid attribution study carried out by World Weather Attribution has found that the climate crisis played a role in Pakistan’s historic flooding by changing the pattern of the monsoon rainfall in South Asia - a region highly vulnerable to the impacts of a warming planet.

However, some external factors such as infrastructural vulnerabilities, the delayed response by authorities and the rapid melting of glaciers also played a role in bringing the deluge.