Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s convictions overturned as Pakistan court orders for their immediate release

The couple was convicted in February after a judge ruled their marriage was un-Islamic and illegal

Shahana Yasmin
Saturday 13 July 2024 11:36
Comments
(The Independent)

A Pakistan court has granted former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi relief by accepting their appeals against convictions in the case that ruled their marriage was un-Islamic and illegal.

The court ordered their immediate release from jail pending any outstanding charges.

More follows

