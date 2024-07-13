Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s convictions overturned as Pakistan court orders for their immediate release
The couple was convicted in February after a judge ruled their marriage was un-Islamic and illegal
Louise Thomas
Editor
A Pakistan court has granted former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi relief by accepting their appeals against convictions in the case that ruled their marriage was un-Islamic and illegal.
The court ordered their immediate release from jail pending any outstanding charges.
More follows
