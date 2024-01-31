For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case linked to the illegal selling of state gifts.

This is the second prison sentence in two days to the jailed leader ahead of closely-watched general elections next week.

Mr Khan and his wife were facing allegations of keeping and selling state gifts during the time when the former prime minister held office.

A court on Wednesday also barred Mr Khan from holding public office for 10 years and fined PKR787m each ( £22,19,530).

Ms Bibi did not appear before the court as the hearing was held in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where Mr Khan is jailed.

Mr Khan briefly attended the court hearing when the judge announced the verdict.

It comes a day after Mr Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets. Pakistan is set to go for general elections on 8 February from which Mr Khan is barred and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who returned from self-imposed exile, is widely expected to win.

More follows