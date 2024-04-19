Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two suspected suicide bombers killed in attack on car carrying foreigners in Pakistan’s Karachi

Police say five foreign nationals who were in car that came under attack are safe

Arpan Rai
Friday 19 April 2024 05:43
Comments
Security personnel patrol along a street in Karachi
Security personnel patrol along a street in Karachi (AFP via Getty Images/ Representative image)

At least two suspected suicide bombers were killed in an attack on a vehicle carrying foreign nationals in Pakistan’s Karachi on Friday, police said.

Police officials said five foreign nationals, including people of Japanese origin, were in the car that came under attack in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony. All five foreigners are safe and have been shifted to a safe location, Pakistan’s Geo News reported quoting police officials.

Police said the van carrying the foreigners was targeted by the suspected terrorists who were riding a bike.

Senior police official Malir Tariq Mastoi said it was a suicide attack and gunfire sounds were also heard during the attack.

A bag filled with grenades and Kalashnikov has also been recovered from the crime scene, the police official said.

People injured in the attack are being shifted to a nearby hospital.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in