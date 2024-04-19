For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least two suspected suicide bombers were killed in an attack on a vehicle carrying foreign nationals in Pakistan’s Karachi on Friday, police said.

Police officials said five foreign nationals, including people of Japanese origin, were in the car that came under attack in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony. All five foreigners are safe and have been shifted to a safe location, Pakistan’s Geo News reported quoting police officials.

Police said the van carrying the foreigners was targeted by the suspected terrorists who were riding a bike.

Senior police official Malir Tariq Mastoi said it was a suicide attack and gunfire sounds were also heard during the attack.

A bag filled with grenades and Kalashnikov has also been recovered from the crime scene, the police official said.

People injured in the attack are being shifted to a nearby hospital.

More follows