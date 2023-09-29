Pakistan bombing kills 52 and injures dozens more at Prophet Muhammad birthday rally

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 52 people have died after a powerful bomb was detonated at a religious rally celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad in Pakistan.

Police said the suspected suicide blast took place near a mosque in Mastung, a district in Balochistan, and amid warnings of a heightened threat of terror attacks during festivals celebrating the birthday of Islam’s prophet.

A senior police officer was among the dead, government administrator Atta Ullah told the Associated Press, identifying him as Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Nawaz.

More than 50 others were wounded in the attack.

Health officials gave the updated death toll as a senior police officer said a suicide bomber deliberately “detonated himself near the vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police”.

The blast is the second attack in Mastung this month, with an earlier explosion on 14 September targeting a rally of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl political party. Several senior party members were wounded in that blast.

Friday’s bombing came despite authorities ordering security forces to be on heigh alert for the festival of Mawlid an-Nabi, when Muslims around the world celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The festival traditionally involves large public gatherings where free food is distributed to the public.

Pakistan’s caretaker interior minister said it was a “heinous act” to target people during a Mawlid an-Nabi procession. Sarfraz Bugti denounced the bombing and expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives.

The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella group of various hardline Sunni Islamist groups, denied it had carried out the attack.

Additional reporting by agencies