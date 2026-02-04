UN Security Council condemn surge of militant attacks in Pakistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned a recent surge in militant attacks in southwestern Pakistan that has claimed dozens of lives, mostly civilians.

Pakistani forces are currently cracking down on insurgents in the volatile Balochistan province, where about a dozen coordinated attacks began on Saturday, targeting civilians and buildings housing police and security personnel. Scores of militants have reportedly been killed in recent days.

Federal and provincial officials confirmed at least 36 civilians and 17 members of the security forces have died. Security forces have since killed 197 militants from the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, which claimed responsibility for the recent suicide bombings and gun attacks.

In an overnight statement, UN Security Council President James Kariuki said the council members condemned in the "strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks across multiple locations" in Balochistan, extending condolences to victims’ families and the government and people of Pakistan.

open image in gallery A damaged vehicle is pictured near the blast site ( AFP via Getty Images )

Balochistan has a long history of separatist insurgency by ethnic Baloch groups seeking greater autonomy or independence from Islamabad. Despite government claims of quelling the unrest, violence persists.

Balochistan, which is Pakistan’s poorest province, has been embroiled in a decades-long insurgency led by separatists seeking greater autonomy.

Pakistan’s military on Saturday claimed the BLA attacks were "Indian-sponsored", which is now a routine allegation in the country’s national security narrative.

India denied the accusation, stating that Islamabad was deflecting attention from its own internal problems.

"We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan," India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He added that Islamabad should instead address "long-standing demands” of the region’s people.

People in Balochistan speak of rampant corruption plaguing the resource-rich but impoverished province.

open image in gallery Security personnel inspect the blast site after an attack by Baloch separatists ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Everyone here is corrupt,” one former chief minister of the province told Al Jazeera.

There are also nationalistic sentiments among ethnic Baloch separatists seeking greater autonomy and a larger share of their natural resources.

“Those who have joined the ranks of terrorists are the responsibility of their families to inform the government,” the province’s chief minister said in a post on X.

“The law will be set in motion against all those whose families did not inform the government about the terrorists who were killed,” Mr Bugti said.