Four Pakistani soldiers killed in attack on military base

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and five others critically injured after gunmen launched a “dastardly attack” on a military garrison in northern Balochistan.

Local media reported that the attack took place during the early hours of Wednesday at the Zhob military garrison after the terrorists’ initial attempt “to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty”.

The Inter-Services Public Relations [ISPR] said in a statement: “In ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary.”

The ISPR said three “heavily armed terrorists” have been killed so far.

“A clearance operation by security forces is underway to apprehend remaining two terrorists as well,” the statement said.

“Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying the peace of Balochistan and Pakistan,” it added.

Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported that a civilian – a woman – was also killed after she was caught in the crossfire.

Zhob District Commissioner Azeem Kakar was quoted as saying that five other civilians were injured.

The senior official added that a local bus, travelling from Dera Ismail Khan was caught in the firing. He added that “nothing can be said about the number of attackers”.

Reports said that all departments were on alert and an operation was underway.

“Pakistan Army is the guarantor of peace and security in the region,” the Balochistan chief minister said after condemning the attack on the military garrison.

Meanwhile, according to a report released by a think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies [PICSS], at least 389 people lost their lives in terror and suicide attacks across the country in the first six months of the year.

Balochistan reported 75 terror incidents in the first half of 2023, resulting in 100 deaths and 163 injuries, according to the PICSS report released earlier this month.

During the second half of 2022, a total of 228 attacks took place, leading to 246 fatalities and 349 injuries. However, the first half of 2023 saw a notable increase in attacks, with an 18 per cent rise compared to the preceding six months of 2022.