Imran Khan says his staff were tortured during his arrest

Imran Khan has said that his staff were tortured after he was arrested in an exclusive interview with The Independent.

The former Pakistan prime minister spoke about how he first thought that paramilitary police coming to arrest him were “commandos,” and said that though he was not tortured himself, his staff were subjected to horrific treatment.

“My senator has been tortured. My chief of staff, they were taken, tortured badly, you know, stripped naked and really humiliated and tortured. So I was wondering, you know, the way that picked me up, was I going to suffer the same fate?” Mr Khan said.

