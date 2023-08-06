For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A passenger train derailed in southern Pakistan, resulting in the death of at least 15 people and causing injuries to 50 individuals, as per local broadcaster Geo TV.

Nearly 275km away from Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, the passenger train suffered a derailment, with approximately 10 train cars going off the tracks near a town situated in the southern province of Sindh.

Radio Pakistan reported that on Sunday, numerous carriages of the Hazara Express derailed near the Sarhari railway station in Nawabshah, resulting in injuries to more than 40 individuals besides casualties.

Local media reported that the wounded passengers were shifted to the People’s Medical Hospital in Nawabshah.

Authorities are apprehensive that the ill-fated train was transporting a substantial number of passengers and so the number of casualties might go up.

The reason behind the train derailment, at the moment, was unknown.

Dawn News TV reported that the train was en route from Karachi to Rawalpindi. In response to the incident, rescue teams and police personnel were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Television footage showed many passengers in close proximity to the overturned train carriages, several of which were positioned on their sides.

Railways senior official Sukkur Mahmoodur Rahman confirmed to the local media that the train collision resulted in the derailment of 10 train carriages.

