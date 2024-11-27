Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pakistani security forces pushed back thousands of supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, who breached security barriers to enter Islamabad, demanding his release.

Police launched a massive midnight raid on thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters after protesters defied government warnings and breached a barrier of shipping containers blocking access to Islamabad on Tuesday.

They entered a high-security zone, clashing with security forces amid tear gas shelling, mass arrests, and gunfire. Nearly 4,000 people were arrested and at least seven people, including a police officer and members of security forces, lost their lives.

Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that the Red Zone, home to government buildings and embassies, along with the surrounding areas, has been cleared. He said that leaders from Mr Khan’s PTI party have also left the protest site.

Led by Mr Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and his key aide Ali Amin Gandapur, the protesters pushed toward the capital’s fortified Red Zone during the chaos. The government imposed a lockdown, blocked roads, and deployed heavy security to prevent the demonstration, calling it a threat to public safety.

Despite this, protesters vowed to stay until Mr Khan’s release, claiming he is a political prisoner.

Tensions have been running high in Islamabad since Sunday when supporters of the former prime minister launched a “long march” from the restive northwest to demand his release. Mr Khan, imprisoned for over a year, faces more than 150 criminal charges, which his party claims are politically motivated.

PTI claimed on Wednesday that “around 100” people were injured by gunfire during the protests on Tuesday, though this figure could not be independently verified.

Earlier, the government enforced a stringent three-day lockdown in the capital to prevent protesters from entering D-Chowk, an intersection in the heart of the capital called the “red zone”.

Major highways and roads were sealed off with shipping containers, concrete barriers, and heavy security deployments, while mobile data services were suspended in some areas. Messaging platforms and social media platform, X, were also disrupted in the capital.

Meanwhile, Islamabad remained tense on Wednesday as all educational institutions were closed, and mobile data services were suspended for a fourth consecutive day amid escalating political unrest.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the clashes that left several security personnel.

In a message to his supporters from his prison in Rawalpindi, Mr Khan wrote on X on Tuesday: “I commend the Pakistani nation and PTI’s political workers, who are fighting for their rights by participating in this peaceful protest, and resolutely standing before the mafia that has imposed itself upon our country, to demand their rights and genuine freedom.”

He urged them “to fight until the last ball is bowled. We will not back down until our demands are met!”

He continued: “To those threatening to try me in military court: Do what you must; I will not back down from my stance. Those who haven’t yet joined the protest must also head to D-Chowk.”

Earlier in the day, addressing a large crowd, Bushra Bibi vowed to remain at D-Chowk until Mr Khan’s release, declaring she would be the last to leave. Criticising his treatment in jail, she rallied supporters, urging them to stay steadfast.

“I promise that I will be the last woman here, I will not leave D-Chowk without him. If anyone tells you otherwise, it is a lie,” she said.

“Muslims don’t hit other Muslims, so then why are you shelling us?” she said.

Another senior leader of PTI, barrister Gohar Khan urged the government to stop using teargas against protesters. “I called upon the government to refrain from firing at innocent people,” Mr Gohar wrote on X.

“I appeal [to] all PTI’s workers and supporters to remain peaceful in their struggle. I want to tell you all that we are very much hopeful of early release of [Imran] Khan sab, InshaAllah.”

The government maintains that only the courts have the authority to order Mr Khan’s release. Mr Khan was removed from office in 2022 after a no-confidence vote in parliament, which was backed by opposition parties.

His removal followed a power struggle with the military and his ouster led to his party staging multiple protests and challenging the legitimacy of the vote.

Additional reporting by agencies.