Pakistan conducts retaliatory strikes inside Iran amid fears of widening conflict

Pakistan has launched retaliatory missile strikes inside Iran, a day after warning Tehran of consequences for killing at least two children in its own air attack on Pakistani soil.

Multiple blasts were heard in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan on Wednesday, according to state news agency IRNA.

More follows