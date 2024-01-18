Jump to content

Pakistan conducts retaliatory strikes inside Iran amid fears of widening conflict

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 18 January 2024 04:28
(The Independent)

Pakistan has launched retaliatory missile strikes inside Iran, a day after warning Tehran of consequences for killing at least two children in its own air attack on Pakistani soil.

Multiple blasts were heard in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan on Wednesday, according to state news agency IRNA.

More follows

