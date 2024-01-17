Direct military actions by Iran outside its border are rare despite often aggressive rhetoric to the contrary: this is because Tehran has built up a chain of proxy militias across the Middle East which can do the fighting on its behalf when necessary.

Thus the triple strikes carried out in the last few days by Iran on neighbouring countries Iraq, Syria and Pakistan are highly unusual and have led to heightened concern about bloody conflict spiralling across the region and beyond.

Two of the attacks, in Syria and Pakistan, were aimed, according to Tehran, at Sunni extremist groups which had carried out atrocities in Iran.