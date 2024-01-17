Jump to content

Pakistan says ‘illegal’ Iranian missile attack on its soil killed two children

Pakistan warns of ‘serious consequences’ after unprecedented airstrikes

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 17 January 2024 03:39
<p>File: A large billboard depicting Iranian missiles with writing in Hebrew and in Persian which reads ‘prepare your coffins’, hangs on the side of a building in Tehran</p>

File: A large billboard depicting Iranian missiles with writing in Hebrew and in Persian which reads ‘prepare your coffins’, hangs on the side of a building in Tehran

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan has accused Iran of an “illegal” airstrike on its soil, saying an Iranian missile strike on Balochistan on Tuesday killed two children and injured others.

Iranian state media confirmed missile strikes were carried out on targets in Pakistan, saying they hit two bases connected to the militant group Jaish al-Adl.

In a strongly-worded statement, Pakistan’s foreign office said the attack was an “illegal act” that could have “serious consequences”.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which resulted in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson said in the early hours of Wednesday.

Iran’s Nournews, an outlet related to the country’s top security body, said the strikes targeted bases in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Pakistan has become the third country after Iraq and Syria to be targeted by Iranian attacks in the past few days.

The US condemned an attack by Iran on targets in Erbil, northern Iraq on Monday, which Tehran said targeted an Israeli spying operation.

