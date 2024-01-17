Pakistan says ‘illegal’ Iranian missile attack on its soil killed two children

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pakistan has accused Iran of an “illegal” airstrike on its soil, saying an Iranian missile strike on Balochistan on Tuesday killed two children and injured others.

Iranian state media confirmed missile strikes were carried out on targets in Pakistan, saying they hit two bases connected to the militant group Jaish al-Adl.

In a strongly-worded statement, Pakistan’s foreign office said the attack was an “illegal act” that could have “serious consequences”.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which resulted in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson said in the early hours of Wednesday.

Iran’s Nournews, an outlet related to the country’s top security body, said the strikes targeted bases in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Pakistan has become the third country after Iraq and Syria to be targeted by Iranian attacks in the past few days.

The US condemned an attack by Iran on targets in Erbil, northern Iraq on Monday, which Tehran said targeted an Israeli spying operation.