Travel questions

Will growing conflict in the Middle East affect flights?

Simon Calder answers your questions on tension overseas, train strikes, flying to Brazil and luxury travel

Saturday 13 January 2024 06:00
Comments
<p>Protesters burn Israeli and US flags in Yemen yesterday after US and UK airstrikes on Houthi military sites</p>

Protesters burn Israeli and US flags in Yemen yesterday after US and UK airstrikes on Houthi military sites

(EPA)

Q I am watching the growing tension in the Middle East with concern. What do you think the impact will be on flights to and from Asia if Yemen’s ally, Iran, responds to the UK and US attacks on Yemen?

Alan J

A I must first mention the two tragedies in the past decade involving passenger aircraft flying over areas of tension. In 2014 all 298 passengers and crew aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 died after a Russian-made missile was fired from rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine. At the time, dozens of planes flew over that area every day. In 2020, all 176 people aboard Ukraine International Airlines’ flight PS752 perished when Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot the aircraft down shortly after take-off from Tehran, destination Kyiv. The plane was misidentified as an incoming missile.

Comments

