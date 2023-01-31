For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has waged insurgency in Pakistan for more than 15 years and has come into focus after it was linked to a deadly mosque attack in Pakistan that killed nearly 100 people.

The resurgence of the TTP – or Pakistan Taliban – has been met with fresh concern and the group is perceived to have been emboldened after the Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

The group boasts of several thousand fighters on both sides of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and was quickly linked to the deadly attack in Peshawar city on Monday.

More than 90 people were confirmed dead and more than 100 were left injured after a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at a mosque where more than 300 people were praying.

The attack struck at the heart of Pakistan’s law enforcement as the mosque was inside a heavily-fortified security forces’ compound, raising concerns over the safety of the officers themselves.

Conflicting accounts from the TTP itself, however, have emerged over who was responsible for one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistan’s security forces in recent years.

Mass funeral of officers killed in Peshawar mosque bombing (Pakistan's Police Department/AFP)

Sarbakaf Mohmand, a TTP commander, claimed responsibility and called it “revenge” for the death of militant Khalid Khorasani last year.

But more than 10 hours later, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani denied the group’s involvement, saying it was not its policy to target mosques or other religious sites.

“Regarding the Peshawar incident, we consider it necessary to clarify that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has nothing to do with this incident. According to our laws and general constitution, any action in mosques, madrasas, funerals grounds and other sacred places is an offence,” the TTP spokesperson said in a statement late on Monday.

Who are Tehreek-e-Taliban?

The TTP was officially set up in 2007 when many outlawed Pakistani groups agreed to band together to fight the federal government in Islamabad.

Pakistani militants and other groups picked up arms against the government for offering to support the US’s so-called “war on terror” and its invasion of Afghanistan.

They banded together with the al-Qaeda, Afghan Taliban and other militant allies fleeing the Afghanistan conflict, giving rise to the TTP in 2007.

Like the Afghan Taliban, TTP seeks stricter enforcement of Islamic laws, the release of its members in government custody and a reduction in Pakistani military presence in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province bordering Afghanistan that it has long used as a base.

Following years of deadly attacks and bombings that killed thousands, the Pakistani military launched Zarb-e-Azb, a massive operation named after the word of prophet Muhammad, to crack down on the group in 2014.

This happened after a TTP attack on the Karachi airport that killed 36 people and later an attack on the Peshawar Army Public School that killed 130 children.

The group was mostly suppressed after the Pakistani army claimed it killed thousands of militants and forced others to flee the border.

How similar are the TTP and Afghan Taliban?

The TTP is separate from Afghan Taliban but, during its inception, the former claimed to be an extension of the latter.

The two have the overlapping ideology of establishing a strict Sharia system and freeing their respective countries from the Americans.

The TTP was emboldened by the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the Afghan Taliban’s leadership has only strengthened it.

Armed supporters of outlawed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (right) escort one of three thieves for their trial by Taliban on the outskirts of Matta in 2008 (AP)

TTP fighters earlier used to hide in Pakistan’s tribal northwest and also had sanctuary in Afghanistan, but mostly lived as fugitives.

The Afghan Taliban, however, openly began to shelter the TTP after coming to power. The Afghan Taliban also released TTP members arrested by the previous Western-backed administrations.

The Taliban have repeatedly said they will not allow anyone, including the TTP, to use Afghan soil for attacks against any country, including Pakistan. But Pakistani officials said there is a disconnect between their words and actions as they could stop the TTP from launching attacks but have failed to do so.

Is there an uptick in violence in Pakistan?

The TTP has ramped up attacks in Pakistan since November 2022, when the group ended its ceasefire, agreed upon with the Pakistani government in June the same year.

It accused the Islamabad of not adhering to the ceasefire and pointed out several security force operations that targeted its members.

It called its militants to stage attacks across Pakistan after they called off the ceasefire.

“As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen in different areas... so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country,” a statement by the group to its members said, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Michael Kugelman, the deputy director of the Asia Program and senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center, said to not be “fooled” by the TTP withdrawing responsibility for the Peshawar attack.

“It was claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which is very much a part of TTP after a brief split some years ago. It’s one of TTP’s most brutal factions & is happy to do things (like attack mosques) that TTP claims it rejects,” he tweeted.

“Will the TTP leadership expel JuA from the group? Perhaps. TTP (taking a cue from Afg Taliban?) has recently depicted itself as a more moderate entity than previously (eg claiming it avoids targeting civilians and religious venues), and so retaining JuA could become a liability.”

It is the Afghan Taliban’s attempt to manage relations with Pakistan, said Kabir Taneja, a fellow with Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation.

“Good reminder that TTP is a stitch-up of groups. Fact that TTP commander first claimed attack, then TTP spokesperson disowned it shows possible different approaches within the group, and Afghan Taliban’s attempts to manage relations with Rawalpindi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told the Afghan Taliban to stand by its commitment of not letting anyone use its soil for attacks against another country.

“They should honour their promises,” he told Geo News.