Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Six people, including influential anti-Taliban tribal leader, killed in blast in northwestern Pakistan

Pakistan Taliban in a statement claims responsibility for attack

Sravasti Dasgupta
Wednesday 14 September 2022 10:32
Comments

(RELATED) Malala breaks down in tears as she returns to Pakistan for first time since Taliban attack

An influential anti-Taliban leader has been killed in a blast by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in northwestern Pakistan along with five others in the first major bombing in the area in a decade.

Swat area police officer Zahid Marwat told Reuters that peace committee leader Idrees Khan died after his vehicle drove over an improvised explosive device, killing him and two bodyguards.

According to Swat station house officer Fayaz Khan, investigations suggested the attack was a “remote control bomb” which targeted Khan, reported Dawn newspaper.

Khan, along with two police guards and a child, was on his way Kotakay to Bandai village when the bomb, planted on a dirt road, went off, leaving the four people dead on the spot.

In addition, two pedestrians were also killed in the blast.

Recommended

Khan previously led a a tribal force fighting against the TTP in Swat area, which was once the site of heavy fighting between security forces and militants.

Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai was also shot at in the same area.

The TTP has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement and said that Khan had been on their hit-list for nearly 13 years.

In an intense military operation in 2009 Pakistani forces, along with local fighters, were able to drive the militants from the area.

The blast on Tuesday was the first major bombing in the area after the 2009 military operation.

The attack comes amid rising concerns about the return of the TTP to the Swat area in northwest Pakistan.

Peace talks between security forces and fighters, that started last year, have failed.

Recommended

According to locals many affluent residents and political leaders have moved out of Swat in recent weeks after the TTP resurfaced in the area.

(Additional reporting by agencies)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in