Pakistan floods: More than 450 children killed in ‘horror show’ with death toll feared to rise further
Step up international support or more suffering will follow, campaigners warn
Devastating floods in Pakistan have killed 458 children so far, around one-third of the total deaths.
Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,314 by official government figures.
More international support is needed as the relentless extreme weather continues to displace vulnerable families, campaigners said.
