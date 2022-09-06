Jump to content
Pakistan floods: More than 450 children killed in ‘horror show’ with death toll feared to rise further

Step up international support or more suffering will follow, campaigners warn

Liam James
Tuesday 06 September 2022 01:40
Moment hotel swept away during heavy flooding in Pakistan

Devastating floods in Pakistan have killed 458 children so far, around one-third of the total deaths.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,314 by official government figures.

More international support is needed as the relentless extreme weather continues to displace vulnerable families, campaigners said.

