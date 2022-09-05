6.8-magnitude earthquake in China leaves road scattered with rubble

Roads were covered in rubble after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit China's southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, 5 September, killing at least 46 people.

Tremors shook buildings in Chengdu, a city of 21m people that had been placed under Covid lockdown.

Luding, a town 226km southwest of the city, was the epicentre of the earthquake, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

The earthquake caused "serious damage to housing due to mountain landslides" and cut telecommunication lines in some areas, according to the state broadcaster CCTV.

