Militants attack Pakistan passenger train carrying hundreds of passengers

A train carrying hundreds of passengers has been attacked by militants in southwestern Pakistan.

The Jaffar Express, with around 400 passengers on board in nine carriages, was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it was fired on, railway officials said.

The train was trapped inside a tunnel after the attack, in which it came under fire and the driver was wounded, police and railway officials said.

Security forces said an explosion had been heard around the tunnel and that they were exchanging fire with the militants in a mountainous area.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack and said they had taken hostages from the train, including security forces.

Officials from the provincial government or railways did not confirm whether hostages had been taken.

Security forces had reached the site of the incident, in the Mushqaf area of the Bolan district of Balochistan, a railway official said.

Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, condemned the attack and said the government would not make any concessions to "beasts who fire on innocent passengers".

The Balochistan government has imposed emergency measures and all institutions have been mobilised to deal with the situation, government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

A decades-long insurgency in Balochistan by separatist militant groups has led to frequent attacks against the government, army and Chinese interests in the region, pressing demands for a share in mineral-rich resources.

The BLA seeks independence for Balochistan. It is the biggest of several ethnic insurgent groups that have battled the South Asian nation's government for decades, saying it unfairly exploits Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources.