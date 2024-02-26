Woman saved from mob in Pakistan in mixup over Arabic text on her dress

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman in Pakistan had to be rescued from a mob of hundreds of men accusing her of blasphemy after they mistook Arabic calligraphy on her dress for verses from the Quran.

The woman was shopping with her husband at a market in Lahore on Sunday when people began falsely accusing her of wearing a dress adorned with verses from the Islamic holy book.

A mob of nearly 300 people cornered the woman at a restaurant, demanding her to remove the dress.

Videos on social media showed the scared woman pushed into a corner of the restaurant, hiding her face with her hand. A man can be heard in the video asking her to remove the garment or saying it would be forcefully removed from her.

She was rescued by the local police, who escorted her out of the restaurant while the mob protested.

