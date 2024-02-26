Woman saved from mob in Pakistan in mixup over Arabic text on her dress
Men heard asking woman to remove her dress after falsely accusing her of blasphemy
A woman in Pakistan had to be rescued from a mob of hundreds of men accusing her of blasphemy after they mistook Arabic calligraphy on her dress for verses from the Quran.
The woman was shopping with her husband at a market in Lahore on Sunday when people began falsely accusing her of wearing a dress adorned with verses from the Islamic holy book.
A mob of nearly 300 people cornered the woman at a restaurant, demanding her to remove the dress.
Videos on social media showed the scared woman pushed into a corner of the restaurant, hiding her face with her hand. A man can be heard in the video asking her to remove the garment or saying it would be forcefully removed from her.
She was rescued by the local police, who escorted her out of the restaurant while the mob protested.