Sri Lanka in limbo as president misses deadline to resign

A fresh curfew has been imposed in Sri Lanka as the island nation still awaits the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled the country and is now seeking asylum in Saudi Arabia.

The curfew was imposed on Thursday as angry protests continued on roads and inside several government buildings the anti-government demonstrators have occupied in the last few days, and will remain in place until 5am on Friday morning.

Negotiations with protest leaders are still open, and while they continue to demand Mr Rajapaksa’s resignation and the formation of a new government they have decided to vacate some of administrative buildings, including the prime minister’s office they occupied yesterday, and the presidential house which they have been occupying since 9 April.

Concerns remain that protesters could storm into parliament at any time, as military personnel were sent to bolster security there. A group attempted to storm the entrance the previous day, clashing with police who fended them off with tear gas and batons.

One person died due to breathing issues after being hit by tear gas and at least 45 people were hospitalised following the standoff, the Reuters news agency reported quoting sources.

On Thursday morning, troops in green military uniforms and camouflage vests arrived by armoured personnel carriers at the parliament building. The area around parliament was deserted as the police manned barricades on the approach road.

The move to impose a fresh curfew comes as the embattled government aims to curb the protests that were further intensified after Mr Rajapaksa fled the country in a military jet along with his wife and security officials early morning on Wednesday, instead of tendering his resignation as promised.

The president on the run is now flying to Singapore in a Saudi airlines flight he boarded from Malé, according to the Maldives government. He will then head to the Middle Eastern nation where he is expected to request asylum.

Mr Rajapaksa said on Saturday that he would step down by Wednesday 13 July, but the Sri Lankan government was still awaiting his formal resignation as of Thursday afternoon, with parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden reportedly warning him that the government will be forced to “consider other options” to remove him, according to Indian news agency PTI.

Mr Rajapaksa’s decision to bequeath his presidential powers to his long-time ally, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, has also triggered more angry demonstrations, with protesters storming the premier’s office demanding that he steps down too.

The Sri Lankan government is said to be settling on Mr Wickremesinghe as its “first choice” to replace Mr Rajapaksa permanently, sources told Reuters, despite the anger this will trigger among protesters, who see him as part of the troubled regime that led Sri Lanka to financial ruin.

The prime minister, who is serving as acting president, is at an unknown location after his residence was set on fire by angry protesters earlier this week.

The cash-strapped nation is witnessing its most turbulent period since independence, the result of an ongoing economic crisis that has plunged it into bankruptcy, slashed tourism revenues, led to critical shortages of daily essentials and triggered political chaos.

Demonstrators want a complete change in government and to hold to account the powerful Rajapaksa family, which has ruled the country for generations.