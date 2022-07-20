Jump to content
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka’s next president

Wickremesinghe received 134 votes putting him ahead of Dullas Alahapperuma, his main rival

Namita Singh
Wednesday 20 July 2022 09:17
<p>Ranil Wickremesinghe secured 134 votes in parliament, paving the way for him to become Sri Lanka's new president </p>

Ranil Wickremesinghe secured 134 votes in parliament, paving the way for him to become Sri Lanka’s new president

(Reuters)

Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected Sri Lanka’s new president after a parliament vote count on Wednesday.

Mr Wickremesinghe has been serving as the caretaker president ever since former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and emailed his resignation days later.

He secured 134 votes in the 225-member house, while his main rival, ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, got 82.

Another candidate, Marxist leader Anura Dissanayake received just three votes, reported the Associated Press.

“I thank parliament for this honour,” said Mr Wickremesinghe, who has served as prime minister for a record six times.

Speaking with Reuters, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna general secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said “This is [an] economic crisis and not a political crisis.”

Protesters shout slogans demanding acting president and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resign in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in Colombo a day before the vote

(AP)

“We feel that Ranil Wickremesinghe is the only person with the experience, the know-how and the capacity to provide solutions to the economic crisis.”

As president, he is to complete Rajapaksa’s term which was scheduled to end in 2024.

The vote could lead to political turmoil in the south Asian island state reeling from its worst economic crisis in memory and Mr Wickremesinghe, 73, has faced anger from protesters who want him gone because of his handling of the economy.

Mr Wickremesinghe, appointed as prime minister in May, is a seasoned politician with experience in diplomatic and international affairs.

Brought in by his predecessor, he has been leading crucial talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund.

Dullas Alahapperuma, seen as a ‘dark horse’ candidate for the presidency, received 82 votes

(AP)

His reputation as a shrewd operator earned him the nickname “the fox”, with several counting it in his favour as they rely on him to help pull Sri Lanka out of the crisis.

Also a lawyer, Mr Wickremesinghe unsuccessfully ran for the presidential post twice earlier. His victory in parliament on Wednesday came after he secured the backing of many within the main party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), that is dominated by the Rajapaksa family.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets earlier this month to vent their fury at soaring inflation, shortages of fuel and other vital goods, regular power blackouts and what they see as corruption among the ruling elite.

While the focus of their ire was Mr Rajapaksa, a member of the country’s most powerful political dynasty before the crisis who fled the country for Singapore, they also demanded that Mr Wickremesinghe stand down - something he refused to do.

