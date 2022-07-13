✕ Close Thousands of Sri Lankans march towards capital for massive rally

The Sri Lankan government declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew as protests intensified on Wednesday after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country during the small hours of the morning.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas and a military helicopter briefly circled overhead to disperse the crowd that tried to storm prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo, where they are demanding his resignation as well.

Invoking a section of the constitution, Mr Wickremesinghe was appointed as the acting president on Wednesday amid the crippling economic crisis plaguing the island nation of 22 million people.

"The prime minister as acting president has declared a state of emergency (countrywide) and imposed a curfew in Western Province," Mr Wickremesinghe's media secretary, Dinouk Colombage, told Reuters.

Mr Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards fled to Male, the capital of the Maldives, in a military jet, hours before he was scheduled to officially step down from office, the country's air force said in a statement. He was due to step down as president on Wednesday to make way for a unity government.

Mr Wickremesinghe had also offered to resign as the prime minister, once the opposition agreed on forming a new all-party government.