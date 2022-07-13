Sri Lanka crisis - live: Rajapaksa flees to Maldives as state of emergency imposed
PM Wickremesinghe – himself facing calls to quit – has assumed presidential powers
The Sri Lankan government declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew as protests intensified on Wednesday after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country during the small hours of the morning.
Police fired several rounds of tear gas and a military helicopter briefly circled overhead to disperse the crowd that tried to storm prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo, where they are demanding his resignation as well.
Invoking a section of the constitution, Mr Wickremesinghe was appointed as the acting president on Wednesday amid the crippling economic crisis plaguing the island nation of 22 million people.
"The prime minister as acting president has declared a state of emergency (countrywide) and imposed a curfew in Western Province," Mr Wickremesinghe's media secretary, Dinouk Colombage, told Reuters.
Mr Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards fled to Male, the capital of the Maldives, in a military jet, hours before he was scheduled to officially step down from office, the country's air force said in a statement. He was due to step down as president on Wednesday to make way for a unity government.
Mr Wickremesinghe had also offered to resign as the prime minister, once the opposition agreed on forming a new all-party government.
Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed acting president
After fleeing into exile, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting president in his place, the speaker of the parliament said.
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane announced that Mr Wickremesinghe was appointed the acting president in accordance with Article 37.1 of the Sri Lankan Constitution.
The parliament will elect a new president on 20 July, leading the way to form an all-party government.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives in middle of night
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the cash-strapped nation in the middle of the night with his wife and bodyguards, just hours before he was set to resign following historic protests in the country that have seen his home being occupied.
Mr Rajapaksa left in a Sri Lankan military jet for Maldives’s Male city in the middle of the night on Wednesday, the country’s air force confirmed on Wednesday.
The president arrived in Male at around 3am local time. He was reportedly received by a Maldivian government representative at the Velana airport and taken to an undisclosed location under police escort.
Mr Rajapaksa is expected to be in the Maldives on transit before flying to the United Arab Emirates.
Stuti Mishra reports.
Sri Lanka president flees country on military jet in middle of night
State of emergency declared as protesters say new PM should also step aside
Protest intensifies in Colombo
Thousands of people poured into the streets of capital Colombo demanding prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s resignation after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country in the middle of the night on Tuesday.
Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse the crowd as they tried to storm Mr Wickremesinghe’s Flower Road office on Wednesday.
However, demonstrators remained undeterred and continued their agitation.
Mr Wickremesinghe was appointed as the prime minister in May after the president’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to step down amid the ongoing economic turmoil.
The president had hoped that the career politician would use his diplomacy and contacts to resuscitate Sri Lanka’s collapsed economy. But protest leaders claim the prime minister is allied to the Rajapaksas and have warned of a “decisive fight” if he does not resign.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the anti-government protest in Sri Lanka.
