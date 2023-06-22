For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UN will neither replace its female staff in Afghanistan with men nor will it endanger their safety, a top official for the global agency has said.

The firm remarks have come months after the Taliban banned the UN and other non-profits in Afghanistan from employing local women under a harsh diktat.

“We will not put our national female staff in danger, and therefore we are asking them not to report to the office,” said Roza Otunbayeva, the UN’s General Special Representative for Afghanistan, in a briefing to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday. “At the same time, we have asked all our male national staff performing non-essential tasks to stay home to respect the principle of non-discrimination.”

“Finally, we are steadfast: female national staff will not be replaced by male national staff as some de facto authorities have suggested,” she said.

In the first such briefing that aimed to hold the Taliban accountable at the UN table, the envoy warned the hardline Islamist regime that their bid to gain international recognition will remain “nearly impossible” till they remove severe restrictions imposed on girls and women who have been barred access to education and employment.

Ms Otunbayeva told the UNSC that while the Taliban is pushing its agenda to seek recognition from the UN and its 192 member nations, “at the same time they act against the key values expressed in the United Nations Charter”.

The Taliban has “specifically targeted the United Nations” in its ban that stopped women from working with the UN and other international organisations, the envoy said.

Ever since taking control of Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul in August 2021, the Taliban have carried out public executions and floggings against homosexuality and adultery as well as illegal detention and imprisonment of hundreds.

The regime also banned from school girls above the sixth grade and shut colleges and universities for women.

In its latest edict issued in April this year, the Taliban stopped women from working with international NGOs and UN agencies – hampering food and humanitarian aid for millions.

In a swift U-turn from its initial promises that it would have a moderate rule in Afghanistan, the Taliban has revoked a wide range of human rights that girls, women and minorities earlier had in Ashraf Ghani’s Western-backed regime.

The Taliban also brought back their strict interpretation of Islamic or Sharia law and began public executions.

“The ban against Afghan women working for the UN adds to earlier restrictions placed on Afghan women and girls by the de facto authorities: against women working for NGOs, against women working for other diplomatic entities; preventing girls attending non-religious secondary and tertiary education institutions; against girls and women visiting public parks, baths, and gyms,” Ms Otunbayeva told the UNSC.

“These and other edicts limit their physical movement of women and girls and their participation in economic, social and public life.”

Reeling from a major financial crisis, Afghanistan has been negatively impacted by these bans as it has obscured some of the de facto regime’s achievements, the envoy said, referring to a recent and significant decrease in opium cultivation.

“The Afghan economy remains stable, albeit at a low equilibrium. The World Bank reports that inflation is declining and the exchange rate remains steady,” she said.

This “macro-economic stability, however, coexists with severe household poverty,” she said.

“According to the World Bank, 58 per cent of households struggle to satisfy basic needs. United Nations humanitarian efforts continue to address the needs of the nearly 20 million people who need some form of assistance. Afghanistan, I would remind you, remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis,” Ms Otunbayeva said.

The envoy said it is clear the Taliban’s decrees “are highly unpopular among the Afghan population” and cost the country’s rulers “both domestic and international legitimacy, while inflicting suffering on half of their population and damaging their economy”.

In a frank political assessment, she called the Taliban regime “insular and autocratic” with “an unaccountable central authority” and an all-male government almost entirely from its Pashtun and rural base.

Afghanistan has been plagued by multi-faceted crises.

Recently, a widespread plague of locusts is damaging the country’s crops in northern provinces, threatening 1.2 million tons of wheat, humanitarian organisation Save The Children said on Monday.

The infestation comes at the worst possible time, as 8 million Afghans were cut off from food aid in the past two months due to funding shortfalls, and over 15 million people – a third of Afghanistan’s population – is projected to face crisis levels of hunger over the next five months.