A US official confirmed on Thursday that the Taliban has agreed to let 200 US citizens and third-country nationals who were left behind in Afghanistan after the 31 August deadline to depart on chartered flights.

Reuters reported that US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad played a key role in pressing the Taliban to allow the departures.

The departures are expected on Thursday.

The US official who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity could not, however, confirm whether the 200 Americans and third country nationals were among people stranded for days in Mazar-i-Sharif because their private charters have not been allowed to depart.