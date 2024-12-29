Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At least 10 Taliban fighters were killed and five others were wounded in a major attack on the group’s ministry of interior in Kabul on Saturday as tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated.

The attack that took place at the ministry headquarters on the airport road in Kabul has been claimed by the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. It said a Taliban commander was also killed in the attack.

Officials from the Taliban confirmed the attack on the significant building in the country but said that four people were wounded in the incident. Khalid Zadran, a Taliban spokesperson, said the injured had been taken to a hospital and an investigation has been launched into the attack.

The NRF, led by Ahmad Massoud, said that the attack targeted a security convoy of the Taliban’s ministry and three military vehicles were destroyed in the attack.

The attack comes just days after the Taliban’s acting minister of refugees and repatriation, Khalil Haqqani, was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul. The senior member of the powerful Haqqani network and uncle of the Taliban’s interior minister and senior leader Sirajuddin Haqqani was killed in a major attack inside the ministry.

Officials of the resistance group said they are leaking security breaches inside the Taliban group.

“Saturday’s attack was to demonstrate our capabilities against some of the Taliban’s well-guarded locations and this is not the only complex attack against the Taliban we’ve carried out. This year we’ve carried out more than 360 military operations against them in 20 provinces of Afghanistan,” said Ali Maisam Nazary, head of foreign relations.

“The US secretary of state Antony Blinken denied any resistance against the Taliban. We are trying to prove them wrong by showing security breaches inside Taliban-held Afghanistan. We’ve not only infiltrated the group but also shown our capabilities,” he told The Independent.

This comes as the Afghan Taliban and Pakistan clashed at “several points” at the border, officials said, days after Pakistan aircraft carried out aerial bombing inside Afghanistan.

The airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan killed 46 people, mostly women and children, a Taliban government official had confirmed.

Afghan authorities warned on Wednesday they would retaliate after the Pakistani bombardment, which they said had killed civilians. Islamabad said it had targeted hideouts of Islamist militants along the border.

The Taliban on Saturday said the strikes were conducted "beyond the ‘hypothetical line", an expression used by Afghan authorities to refer to a border with Pakistan that they have long disputed, but did not mention Pakistan.

Both countries have a strained relationship, with Pakistan saying that several militant attacks that have occurred in its country have been launched from Afghan soil – a charge the Afghan Taliban denies.