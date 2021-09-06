Taliban spokesperson says group in complete control of Panjshir province in Afghanistan: report

Anuj Pant
Monday 06 September 2021 05:59
<p>File: Afghan resistance movement forces take part in a military training in Panjshir, which was the last remaining stronghold against the Taliban</p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Taliban has taken complete control of Panjshir province in Afghanistan, according to the Islamist militant group’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, Reuters reported on Monday.

The province was the last remaining stronghold against the Taliban in the country.

Photos on social media showed Taliban fighters standing in front of the gates of the province governor’s compound, according to Reuters.

There has been no comment yet from Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the opposition resisting the Taliban.

(More to follow)

