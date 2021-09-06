Afghanistan live: Taliban claims Panjshir valley completely captured as resistance spokesman killed
Spokesman for the National Resistance Force, Fahim Dashti, has been killed in the fierce Taliban offensive in the Panjshir valley where the militia group was waging an intense battle, NRF said in a tweet.
Its commander General Abdul Wudod Zara has also been killed in the battle as the NRF called for “immediate cessation of hostilities.”
In another Facebook post, Ahmad Massoud, the head of NRF, said he supported the plans for settlement by peace talks as put forward by the put forward by religious clerics.
The Taliban is yet to respond to the appeal of ceasefire and confirm the death of Dashti.
The Taliban earlier said they had triumphed over the last resistance forces in the Panjshir Valley, north of Kabul, but rebels dispute this.
Meanwhile, the UN chief will convene a meeting in Geneva to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan on 13 September. UN spokesman said they will appeal “for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need.”
Panjshir valley ‘completely captured’: Taliban
Taliban has claimed that the Panjshir Valley is “completely” in control of the group after days of fierce fighting against the National Resistance Force of Afghanistan.
“With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war,” Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.
Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.
National Resistance Front spokesman Fahim Dashti killed
National Resistance Front of Afghanistan has said in a tweet that the militia group’s spokesman Fahim Dashty and General Abdul Wudod Zara were killed in the fighting.
Dashty was advicing group’s leader Ahmad Massoud at the time of his assassination, according to media reports.
Top Republican says Taliban holding Americans ‘hostage’ at Mazar-e-Sharif airport
Representative Michael McCaul of Texas has claimed that there are six airplanes at the Mazar-e-Sharif airport with American citizens and Afghan interpreters on board which the Taliban are “holding them hostage” right now.
A worker at the Mazar-e-Sharif airport has also confirmed that several planes are parked at the airport and Taliban is holding them leaving. The worker said Taliban wanted to check the passengers document.
Speaking to “Fox News Sunday,” McCaul accused the Taliban of making demands and said the planes have been at the airport for “last couple of days”.
“They’re going to demand more and more, whether it be cash or legitimacy as the government of Afghanistan,” he said.
