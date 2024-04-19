For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Taliban will not be recognised as the legitimate government of Afghanistan till it allows the participation of girls and women in the war-torn country’s society and economy, the US State Department has said.

Equal rights for Afghan women and girls continue to be a “key tenet” of America’s Afghanistan policy, said Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson for the department, speaking at a news briefing on Wednesday.

“...we continue to reiterate regularly, through relevant channels, with the Taliban that their self-stated goal of legitimacy can only be achieved – and will likely be impossible to achieve if half of their population is being left out of participating in its society, participating in its economy,” Mr Patel said.

The Taliban has effectively removed girls and women from its public space, schools, colleges, public parks, gyms, salons and national parks through several different diktats banning them from entering these places.

“It continues to be a key factor of our approach to Afghanistan policy, and it’s something that we’ll continue to work towards,” the spokesperson said, referring to the inclusion of more than 21 million women – half of the country’s population – in Afghan society.

The ban on education for girls and women is the Taliban’s biggest criticism which has hindered its plans to gain recognition as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

Taliban member of the Committee for the Prevention of Vice and the Promotion of Virtue, stops two women with children from visiting the Tap-e-Gul Ghundi recreational park in Charikar of Parwan Province ( AFP via Getty Images )

Last month, Afghanistan renewed its academic year but without any trace of girls whom they barred from attending classes beyond the sixth grade, making it the only country with restrictions on female education.

Before taking full control of Afghanistan in August 2021, shortly after the US and Nato forces pulled out of the country, the Taliban promised a more moderate governance in Afghanistan in its second stint. In the 1990s, they banned education for girls and women, along with restricting women’s movement outside their houses without a male guardian, mahram.

Both edicts have returned to Afghanistan in the 21st century against the international community’s protests.

The Taliban previously said girls continuing their education went against their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, and that certain conditions were needed for their return to school. However, they made no progress in creating said conditions.

Education given to boys and men, although more legitimised by the Taliban as opposed to none for girls, is also severely harmful, international human rights groups have found out.

The Taliban have “abusive” educational policies which are harming boys as well as girls. In December last year, the Human Rights Watch said there has been less attention to the deep harm inflicted on boys’ education as qualified teachers — including women — left, and inclusion of regressive curriculum changes as well as an increase in corporal punishment have led to falling attendance.