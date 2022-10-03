For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eye-witnesses have described how women protesting over the suicide bombing of an education centre in Kabul a few days ago were beaten and even shot at by Taliban fighters on Saturday.

The Taliban’s security forces opened fire to disburse the demonstration outside the Kaaj Educational Centre in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Hazara-dominant neighbourhood in western Kabul.

The group was protesting the killing of Hazara women between the age of 18-24 in the suicide bombing on Friday. The attack unfolded around 7.30am at one branch of the Kaaj Centre, a private organisation that offers tutoring, at a time when hundreds of students had gathered there to take a mock nationwide university entrance exam.

One Hazara woman told The Guardian: “We were marching together and chanting for justice for our Hazara sisters who were murdered yesterday. This is a genocide of the Hazaras and all we want is education and freedom.”

She continued: “The Taliban will never protect us and they can’t represent us in the international community. They attacked us with the edge of their guns and beat us up. I am still in pain as I speak.”

The women who protested held placards that read “Stop Hazara genocide, it’s not a crime to be a Shiite”. Another read: “Stop killing Hazaras”.

Earlier, local reports described how a gunman shot at guards outside the education centre, and then entered a classroom before detonating a bomb. Hundreds of students were in the room at the time.

In a statement, Unicef said that it was “appalled by the horrific attack”. It added that the “heinous act” that claimed the lives of dozens of adolescent girls and boys and severely injured many more and the violence in any educational environment was “never acceptable”.

Other women who were protesting the killings were quoted as saying by Rukhsana Media, an Afghan digital outlet, that the Taliban dispersed the protesters using aerial shots and shock batons. The Taliban also barred others from joining the protests and beat those who took pictures and videos as well.

Another woman protester said that “the Talib sprayed pepper spray in our eyes, whipped us and humiliated us by calling us prostitutes who take money from the west to protest”.

There have been other protests in other parts of Afghanistan over the suicide bombing, the latest incident targeting the minority Hazara population. The same education centre was also attacked in 2018, and dozens of students were killed.